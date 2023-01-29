The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The annual pay-per-view (PPV) by WWE featured many intriguing matchups, alongside the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. In the show's main event, Kevin Owens fought a hard battle against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the undisputed WWE universal championship match.

Owens resisted the attack by Roman for much duration of the match but was no match for the defending champion. While Reigns defeated Owens by a pinfall, The Usos made their way out to the ring and launched a brutal attack on Owens. Sami Zayn was concerned about the post-match attack on Owens and he asked the Bloodline members to stop it.

Sami Zayn betrays The Bloodline, hits Roman Reigns with a steel chair

However, Roman instead asked Zayn to hit Owens with a steel chair. Zayn ended up hitting the undisputed champion with the chair and broke his tie with the Bloodline. The main event concluded with Zayn getting brutally thrashed by the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns himself. Meanwhile, in the early segments of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, respectively, and earned direct entry into the main event of WrestleMania 39.

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match

‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes made a winning return to WWE by emerging as the last man standing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He was the 30th entrant in the match, who impressed everyone by quickly eliminating Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Logan Paul. He then sent Gunther out of the ring to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match and earn a direct entry into the main event at WrestleMania 39.

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble match as the no. 1 entry and created a record of lasting in the ring for the most amount of time. She made several eliminations and found herself in the ring with Liv Morgan. Ripley picked up the victory by eliminating Morgan and became the fourth different winner of the event since its inception. She also guaranteed herself a seat in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Full Results

Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight – Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Winner- Bray Wyatt (Grade- B)

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match (Main Event)

Winner- Roman Reigns (Grade- A)

Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss – Raw Women’s Championship Match

Winner- Bianca Belair (Grade- C)

30 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner- Cody Rhodes (Grade- A)

30 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner- Rhea Ripley (Grade- B)