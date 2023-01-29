The ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes made his much-awaited comeback in WWE during the Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. While the PPV kicked off with the traditional Men’s Royal Rumble match, the American Nightmare was the 30th and last man to enter. He made an immediate impact by eliminating Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Logan Paul, finding himself alone in the ring with Gunther.

The two superstars locked horns in an intense one-on-one clash before the veteran superstar got hold of it and sent Gunther out of the ring to become the last man standing. Rhodes was declared as the winner of the 30-man Royal Rumble match on his return to the company, which became a major talking point for the wrestling world. He is now guaranteed a place in the main event of the biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania 39.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

The 37-year-old WWE superstar underwent a successful surgery in June, after injuring his pectoral muscle. After battling through the injury against Seth Rollins at the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, Rhodes suffered a sneak attack by Rollins on Raw. Interestingly, Rollins was eliminated in the Royal Rumble match at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

With the victory, Rhodes has come to a step closer to winning a major title following his return to the company last year at WrestleMania 38. Earlier this month, Rhodes was linked with reports claiming that the company has big plans for the American Nightmare going ahead. Reports claimed that Rhodes will win the Men’s Royal Rumble match and will fight for one of both of Roman Reigns’s titles at WrestleMania.

Reactions to Cody Rhodes' return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to WWE

It is pertinent to mention that the 30-man Royal Rumble match marked the return of several other superstars. Alongside Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Edge also made his return to the promotion. While Edge looked phenomenal on his return, he was thrown out of the ring by Dominik Mysterio, before being involved in an off-ring feud with Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At the same time, Logan Paul also made his return during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match card