Goldberg Says Vince McMahon ‘wanted To KILL’ Him And Brock Lesnar Before WrestleMania 20

When WWE revealed that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will face each other at WWE WrestleMania 20, the announcement sent WWE fans into a frenzy. WWE sold all the tickets of WWE WrestleMania 20 in record time and made a huge profit. However, as the PPV came close, rumours started spreading that it will be Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's last match in WWE. The rumours turned out to be true when Brock Lesnar announced that he will be leaving the company to make a career in the NFL.

Fans hated Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg

Fans were shocked to hear the news and thought that their favourite superstars have ‘sold out’. According to many, WWE asked Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the guest referee of the Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg match which could save the PPV. Stone Cold agreed, but even he couldn’t stop millions of fans from chanting things like - you sold out, this match s***s, boring, Goldberg s****s and many other things.

Vince McMahon wanted to "kill" Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Recently, while speaking to ‘Inside The Ropes’, Goldberg revealed that not just the fans, but WWE CEO Vince McMahon was also furious. Goldberg said Vince McMahon knew he and Brock Lesnar were going to leave before the fans and it was really hard for him to select the winner of their WrestleMania match. When asked why Vince McMahon picked him instead of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg said Vince McMahon was more furious on Lesnar then him.

“I just wonder how he came to that decision. I really do because he wanted to kill me. I know he wanted to kill Brock. So, I guess he wanted to kill Brock more and that is why I won,” said Goldberg.

