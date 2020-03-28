Backstage Update On Edge, Kevin Owens, Asuka And Others Possibly Missing WrestleMania 36

WWE is just one among the many concerns to have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. WWE had to keep all their shows behind closed doors and then also had to shift the venue of their biggest event of the year. Later, it was reported that Roman Reigns who is scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 is being checked by doctors and was allegedly heard saying that he doesn’t feel like working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, there were reports that some others superstars like Rey Mysterio, Asuka, Cesaro, Edge and Kevin Owens have also withdrawn their names from WrestleMania 36. However, The Observer recently revealed the news of Edge and Kevin Owens’ withdrawal is merely a rumour and not true. The reports also stated that most of the superstars including Edge and Kevin Owens were spotted pre-recording WrestleMania 36.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge is scheduled to face Randy Orton in a last man standing match. Kevin Owens, on the other hand, will face Seth Rollins. According to many, the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton can go on for few more weeks, but the Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens storyline is scheduled to end at WrestleMania 36.

WWE pre-recording WrestleMania 36?

PWInsider earlier revealed that WWE will pre-record WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday this week so that WWE superstars don’t have to work overtime. Because this year’s WrestleMania is being kept behind the doors, no one outside WWE will be able to notice the difference when WWE broadcasts the pre-recorded show on April 4 and April 5. Not only that, but the WWE is also thinking of pre-recording the upcoming WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT episodes.

“You couldn’t beat me on my worst day… and #WrestleMania is never my worst day.”@WWERollins gives K.O. a reality check on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/o6qi0LPamk — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 24, 2020

