WWE Shoots Multiple Endings To WrestleMania 36 Matches To Prevent Spoiler Leaks: Report

WrestleMania 36 is just six days away and WWE is seemingly doing everything it can to maintain the hype and mystery heading into the big pay-per-view. The coronavirus outbreak has already forced the company to relocate WrestleMania 36 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando. It was reported that most of the matches for WrestleMania have been shot already with WWE preparing to air the matches on the WWE Network over the span of two days.

Also Read | WWE News: Backstage Update On Edge, Kevin Owens, Asuka And Others Possibly Missing WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 leaks: WWE tries to maintain mystery around matches

However, the latest reports suggest that WWE has shot multiple endings to several matches as the company tries to avoid leaks and potential spoilers for the Showcase of Immortals. According to pro wrestling writer Blake Oestreicher, WWE has shot multiple endings to some of its high-profile matches to prevent any leaks ahead of WrestleMania 36.

Per a #WWE source, the company indeed shot multiple endings to at least some WrestleMania matches to prevent spoilers from leaking. #WrestleMania — Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) March 28, 2020

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 schedule: Doubts On Who Will Face Goldberg As WWE star Roman Reigns Withdraws

WrestleMania 36 leaks: Can WWE prevent spoilers?

Over the years, fans have claimed that WrestleMania matches have become predictable, and most of the twists and turns the company plans are already leaked by wrestling publications. While WWE has still managed to pull off some great moments at WrestleMania, this year things could be different as the company is forced to pre-record most of its matches. Last-minute changes to its matches are off the table and hence shooting multiple endings might just be the best way to keep spoilers at bay.

According to WhatCulture, WWE has experience with multiple endings as they did the same for the NXT North American Championship match between Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano in January 2019. It helped the company keep the result a secret until finally airing the show.

Also Read | WWE superstar Braun Strowman To Replace Roman Reigns As Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36: Report

WrestleMania 36 schedule

For the first time in the company's history, WrestleMania will be hosted in an empty stadium as WWE tries to navigate around the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski was named as the host of WrestleMania 36 while several key matches are already booked for the pay-per-view. It is scheduled for April 3 and 4.

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the Universal Title is reportedly set to be re-scheduled and new reports suggest Braun Strowman could be the superstar to replace Reigns at WrestleMania 36. The other key matches booked are Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship and Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler for the RAW Women's Championship.

Also Read | WWE News: Brock Lesnar Could Miss WrestleMania 36 As USA Lays Down Travel Restrictions Due To COVID-19