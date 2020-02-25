Why Did Paige Retire From WWE? A Return On The Cards For The WWE Diva?

Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis ) is still one of the most talked-about superstars in WWE. She was forced to retire in 2018 after continuously struggling with a neck injury. At the prime age of 26, Paige's WWE career seemed over even before she could reach her potential in the company.

However, ever since WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his dramatic comeback from injury, there have been hints on the internet that a 'Paige WWE return' could be on the cards in the near future. With fans wanting to know 'Why did Paige retire from WWE?', let's try to clear some air.

Is Paige giving us a hint of her WWE return?

Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope! https://t.co/fDb2M76nYj — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2020

Why did Paige retire from WWE?

British-born Paige was known in the company for her risk-taking manoeuvres and incredible skills inside the squared circle. However, with dangerous moves, comes the risk of some threatening injuries. We have seen wrestlers like Edge, Daniel Bryan and Stone Cold Steve Austin cut short their WWE careers with various injuries.

Despite enjoying a relatively young career in WWE, Paige had a fair share of injury issues outside the ring. Since making her WWE debut back in 2014, Paige faced several spells on the sidelines due to injuries. She underwent her first major neck surgery in 2016. That ruled her out for quite a considerable amount of time. A one-year hiatus followed. After which, she returned in late-2017 to much fanfare. However, within six months of her return, Paige suffered another blow. It forced her to retire prematurely. Paige failed to make the grade for WrestleMania 34 and announced her retirement the following day on RAW.

Why did Paige retire from WWE? Why did Paige leave WWE?

Some fans are still wondering 'Why Did Paige Leave WWE?'. While it is true that she was forced to retire, Paige still continues to be associated with the company under various roles. Since retiring, Paige served as the general manager of SmackDown Live before transitioning into an unspecified back-office role on SmackDown. She even started managing 'The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane' before being taken off-screen for another neck surgery.

Paige then found herself in WWE Backstage alongside Renee Young. She is still associated with the show.

Why Did Paige Retire From WWE? Paige WWE return on the cards?

At present, Paige's injury status remains unknown. However, we have seen some of the big guns in the industry make a triumphant return. Edge returned this year at Royal Rumble and even Daniel Bryan found himself competing again inside the squared circle.

So a return for Paige is well possible in the near future. She might still be recuperating from her neck injury, but for her loyal fanbase we could see 'Why did Paige retire from WWE?' turn into 'Is Paige back in WWE?'

