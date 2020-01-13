WWE: Triple H Highlights Importance Of Health Amid Edge, Paige Return Rumours

We are just two weeks away from WWE Royal Rumble. It is the first pay-per-view of the year and fans have already started speculating some major comebacks in January. According to various verified reports, a lot of WWE Superstars are looking forward to returning this year and they are targeting Royal Rumble as the perfect launchpad.

Former WWE champion Edge and former Divas Champion Paige made a lot of headlines for their alleged returns at Royal Rumble. However, WWE COO Triple H has finally revealed the truth about the possibility of their comebacks in WWE.

WWE: Triple H reveals the truth about Edge and Paige’s comeback

According to Triple H, leaving WWE was a personal choice for Edge and Paige. Triple H is ready to welcome them back in WWE but he believes that health comes first. Both Paige and Edge had to quit the promotion for their health-related issues and they need to be fully fit to come back as wrestlers.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Triple H brought light to the matter and said, "WWE is at a different level. It’s hard to even put that into... there is no other level, almost, from a medical oversight standpoint."

He continued, "Every now and then I’ll hear somebody else talk about their medical or something and it doesn’t exist. Fact. Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn’t mean you have a medical protocol, right?"

Further explaining his point, he said, "So, for us, there are certain parameters. When we believe that it’s not in your best interest, we put the human being first. And their health, their long term health is... life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now, the style and the physicality has increased dramatically."

"If our medical experts say that they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation, and it could be multiple situations in anything, but if they’ve done all of that and they’re now safe to get back in the ring, we allow it,” he added.

