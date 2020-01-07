Paige Hinting At WWE In-ring Return? The Diva Comments On Her Leaked Footage, Glory Days

There have been rumours and speculations regarding Paige's return to the WWE in 2020. All these speculations started with Paige posting several cryptic tweets over the weekend. She commented on her glory days and also talked about the private footage which was released back in 2018. Paige, who is a former WWE Women's Champion stated that she has a lot left in her WWE career and 2020 will be a good year for her.

I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

People think I am a s***: Paige

Paige said that she gets told that her glory days are over with her career. The former WWE diva also stated that she has been called a sl** because of the video released in 2018. In the tweet, she wrote that everyone should know that people do make mistakes when they are young.

I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

Paige suffered a neck injury at a WWE live event in December 2017 in Uniondale, New York. This led to her retirement from WWE and ended her wrestling career. However, Paige recently tweeted that she isn't done yet.

Gotta love your mums pep talks ❤️😊 https://t.co/RoTo8xBe7f — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Paige will return as an analyst and co-host at WWE Backstage on FS1 this week. Paige also replied to her mother who believes that the former WWE Champion will have her own primetime talk show. Paige recently underwent surgery for her neck in the summer of 2019. After the surgery, she wrote on Instagram that she had a neck of a 60-year-old in a funny way.

