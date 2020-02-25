Why John Cena Gave Up His 'Dr. Of Thuganomics' Persona And Told WWE That He Won’t Rap

In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, John Cena was seen talking about his WWE debut and how the persona of 'Dr. of Thuganomics' saved his career. The persona resonated with the hip-hop generation of the 2000s and attracted a huge fan base. It even helped John Cena save his job and become the biggest wrestler to come out of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Despite his success, John Cena once went to Vince McMahon’s office and told him that he would stop rapping in WWE.

Also Read l Vince McMahon Asked John Cena To Get A HAIRCUT When They Met For The First Time

John Cena reveals why he told Vince McMahon that he won’t rap

In the documentary, John Cena revealed that the persona of 'Dr. of Thuganomics' attracted many, but after a few months, his fan base changed. He admitted that at first, he used to resonate with youth and adults. However, now he used to attract more kids and parents. He said that he used to see a lot of kids wearing his clothes, more than adults. That’s why he went to Vince McMahon and told him that he won’t rap anymore. He said kids don’t resonate with rapping and that’s why he stopped it.

“I didn’t need a sheet of analytics. I can see it. So I said, this is it. We’re changing up right now. I remember going into Vince’s office and said, ‘I have to stop rapping,’” said John Cena.

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin leaves WWE show unannounced after Vince McMahon spat; watch video

We're just 5⃣ days away from @JohnCena's homecoming and his first-ever appearance on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/oujD1PPh3e — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 23, 2020

Also Read l Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 36 was Vince McMahon's idea: Triple H

John Cena’s last appearance as 'Dr. of Thuganomics':

John Cena’s last appearance as 'Dr. of Thuganomics' was almost a year ago at WrestleMania 35 where he interrupted Elias' concert. During the segment, he insulted Elias with rap and joked about turning heel. He then performed his finisher on Elias but called it by its original name, the F-U.

Also Read l Becky Lynch will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding with Seth Rollins for this reason