Becky Lynch Will Invite Vince McMahon To Her Wedding With Seth Rollins For This Reason

At the press meet of WWE WrestleMania 37's inauguration ceremony at SoFi Stadium, TMZ Sports caught up with Becky Lynch. She talked about her upcoming wedding with Seth Rollins. When asked if she will invite WWE chairman Vince McMahon to her wedding, Becky Lynch remembered a piece of advice former WWE champion Big Show had given her. Becky Lynch said that she will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding because Big Show had told her that rich people bring good and expensive presents.

"I got good advice from the Big Show, he was like, 'Invite rich people because they get you good presents,'" Lynch said.

Becky Lynch added that she wants a lot of money. She said that she and Seth Rollins have a lot of money, but she will like some more. When asked when she and Seth Rollins are going to exchange the rings, Becky Lynch said that they will do it soon. She looked in the camera and asked the world to ‘stay tuned’. She added that she is not going to give away all the information at once.

Seth Rollins reveals the day he first kissed Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged almost eight months ago. Recently, the former WWE Universal Champion revealed the day he kissed Becky Lynch for the first time. In the WWE 365 documentary, Seth Rollins revealed that he kissed Lynch during the Royal Rumble weekend. He added that he knew Becky Lynch for years. When they started hanging out, the thought of kissing her never came to his mind.

“The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend. That was interesting because I’ve known her for such a long time, never really thought about the other one in that way,” said Seth Rollins.

