Rhea Ripley Vs Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania 36 Was Vince McMahon's Idea: Triple H

After the WrestleMania 36 match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair was confirmed, Triple H was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. When asked whether USA Network had anything to do with the storyline, Triple H said no. Triple H added that USA Network had nothing to do with it as his father-in-law and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon pitched this idea. Triple H said that he was shocked when Vince McMahon mentioned the idea. However, he loved the storyline as it evolves both the characters.

“I believe that this was really just a decision from Vince's part. It was shocking to me when it was first mentioned to me,” said Triple H.

How the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley started?

On the January 27, 2020 episode of WWE RAW, Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair entered the ring and said that she has done it all. She said that she has defeated every champion on the WWE roster. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley entered the ring and reminded The Queen that she has never defeated her. In the same week, Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE NXT and confronted Rhea Ripley. Before she could accept the challenge, she was attacked by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Charlotte Flair once again entered the black and yellow ring. However, she dominated this time. Charlotte Flair appeared on NXT TakeOver: Portland after Rhea Ripley retained her title against Bianca Belair. She attacked the two superstars and picked up the WWE NXT title. She accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge and walked out of the ring

WWE RAW: Charlotte Flair explains why she picked Rhea Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent

After accepting Rhea Ripley’s challenge at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE RAW to reveal why she picked Rhea Ripley as her opponent. Charlotte Flair said that she has given everything she could to WWE NXT. She added that she would like to rule NXT again. She ended the segment by promising that she is going to win the upcoming match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

