WWE News: Former WWE Superstar On Life Support, Family Calls For 'urgent' Help

A WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Graham known to be of the greatest professional wrestlers from the 1970s and 1980s is tragically fighting for his life in the hospital. As revealed by his wife Valerie in a post on Facebook, Graham continues to battle against several serious health issues and is on life support. Putting out the development, Valeries requested the WWE fans to pray for his life.

“Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope,” the post read. The heartfelt message was accompanied by a link to the fundraiser being conducted to gather money for his treatment.

Earlier on May 10, Valerie had put out another post providing an update about her husband’s health. “Wayne will be having emergency surgery tomorrow. Still in ICU fighting the infection and organ failure. They did a nuclear test today that showed infection in the left hip and they said if we want to try and save his life they will have to go in and remove all of the old hardware and clean out the bone and surrounding tissue….it’s very extensive and you can imagine the risk involved.It will be sometime in the midafternoon. I see the hand of God in this and that’s where I’m putting my hope,” she said.

Who is Billy Graham? Know about his association with WWE

Born on June 7, 1943, Eldridge Waye Coleman is better known by his ring name "Superstar" Billy Graham. He gained much fame and recognition during his tenure as the WWWF Heavyweight Champion from 1977 to 1978 and went on to become a three-time world champion in major promotions. His professional wrestling career started off with small promotions in the US, before he premiered on Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1972.

He remained in the promotion for three years, before making his debut in World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in 1975, which is now known as the WWE. He then joined NWA in 1976, before travelling to Japan for his second professional tour. He returned to the Vince McMahon (senior)-led promotion WWWF in 1976 and became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.