The May 15 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW kicked off with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn revealing how fed up they are with the Bloodline and how eagerly they want to take on The Judgement Day. They were engaged in a brawl with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysetrio, which ended with Owens battered but the tag team champions still standing. In the next segment, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz after surviving a cheap eye rake and Skull Crushing Finale to deliver Kinhasa and keeping the momentum by his side.

WWE Raw Results

Up next, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther made his debut on Monday Night Raw, introducing the Battle Royal. This would determine the No. 1 contender to his title at WWE Night of Champions. Apollo Crews, Matt Riddle, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and NXT call-ups Von Wagner, JD McDonagh, and Xyon Quinn were the prominent superstars to compete in the Battle Royal.

ALSO READ | WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Cody Rhodes Punishes Brock Lesnar, Wins Main Event On Sunday

The exciting segment concluded with Mustafa Ali winning the match and earning a shot at the IC title at Night of Champions. Going ahead, Becky Lynch made an appearance and claimed Trish Stratus has reawakened a certain fire inside her. Her phenomenal promo witnessed the former RAW women’s champion warning Stratus as they square off at the upcoming premium live event.

Up next, Dominik Mysterio and Xavier Woods provided another exciting match in their young rivalry, which ended with Mysterio making it 2-0 against Woods with notable help from Rhea Ripley at ringside. Meanwhile, Veer Mahan, Jinder Mahal and Sanga making their debut on the red brand as the Indus Sher. The trio claimed they were here to rule the RAW roster and defeated two dudes (Sans Attitudes).

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW for his promo where he responded to Brock Lesnar. While Rhodes was of the expression that he has left behind the rivalry against Lesnar after his win at WWE Backlash, Lesnar remerged to stop Rhodes, as the latter was looking forward to the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

ALSO READ | Cody Rhodes Vs Roman Reigns To Headline Main Event At WrestleMania 40? Here’s All We Know

This put Rhodes out of contention for the tournament, as Lesnar challenged him for another fight at Night of the Champions. Rhodes cut a brilliant promo, accepting the challenge. "You are simply in my way," Rhodes said on the conclusion of the promo. Going ahead Ronda Rousey and Shayna Blazer sneaked an attack on Rodriguez, as she fought against Raquel Rodriguez.

Going ahead, Cory Graves interviewed Seth Rollins, 12 days ahead of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament final against AJ Styles. In the final segment, of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens suffered a loss at the hands of Finn Balor and Damian Priest.