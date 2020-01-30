WWE NXT Results: Ciampa And Cole Sign Contract, Riddle And Dunne Win Dusty Rhodes Classic

This week’s WWE NXT was filled with incredible moments as many new storylines were introduced. Fans saw WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa sign championship contract for the match scheduled to happen on NXT TakeOver: Portland. The night also saw Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest face each other to become the next opponent of NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. In the main event, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne faced The Grizzled Young Veterans in the final of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Keith Lee becomes North American champion, Finn Balor wins

WWE NXT Highlights: Major segments/matches happened on WWE NXT

WWE NXT Highlights: NXT Champion Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa signed contracts to battle at TakeOver

Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring with a steel pipe and punished Undisputed ERA members Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. He then called out their leader and NXT Champion Adam Cole while dragging a table to the ring. Adam Cole came out and got ready to face Tommaso Ciampa. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal stopped the brawl and asked the two wrestlers to sign the NXT Championship match contract. Adam Cole signed the contract, and Ciampa powerbombed him through the table. The psychopath then signed the contract with his own blood.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Bianca wins Women's Battle Royal, Keith Lee destroys Undisputed ERA

WWE NXT Highlights: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeat Grizzled Young Veterans to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

From the start of the match, Zack Gibson and James Drake tried to isolate Pete Dunne. But, their plan backfired after a fresh Matt Riddle got a hot tag. The Original Bro punished the Grizzled Young Veterans and took control of the match. James Drake tried to fight back, but The Bruiserweight recovered to set up an enzuigiri/Go to Sleep combination to win the match and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Finn Balor challenges Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee wins

WWE NXT Highlights: Other segments/matches happened on WWE NXT

Finn Bálor defeats Trent Seven

Shotzi Blackheart defeats Deonna Purrazzo

Keith Lee confronted by Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest

Dominik Dijakovic defeats Damian Priest

Tegan Nox defeats Dakota Kai

Kayden Carter defeats Chelsea Green

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee and Lio Rush win; Austin Theory makes his debut