WWE NXT Results: Gargano Vs Ciampa Feud Continues; Charlotte Confronts Ripley

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, fans saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa take their feud to the next level as they confronted each other at WWE Performance Centre. Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also appeared in the ring and attacked WWE NXT Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of their match at WWE WrestleMania 36. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee fought Cameron Grimes to defend his title and The BroserWeights fought The Undisputed ERA. The night also saw The Velveteen Dream address last week’s incidents and confront NXT Champion Adam Cole.

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments happened on this week

WWE NXT Results: Charlotte Flair attacks WWE NXT Champion Rhea Ripley

After attacking Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW, WWE NXT Champion Rhea Ripley appeared in the WWE NXT ring to hype the upcoming match. Rhea Ripley promised to the WWE Universe that she is not afraid of Charlotte Flair and she will come out victorious at WrestleMania 36. Right then, The Queen came out and attacked Rhea Ripley. Flair trapped Rhea Ripley around the turnbuckle with a figure four leg lock, ending the segment.

WWE NXT Results: Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano feud continues

Tommaso Ciampa was on his way to the ring to confront his long-time friend-turned-rival Johnny Gargano. Instead, Gargano appeared on the screen and asked Tommaso Ciampa to meet him at the Performance Center. WWE officials tried to stop Tommaso Ciampa, but the Blackheart reached the Performance Center and started punishing Johnny Gargano. Gargano recovered and trapped Ciampa in the Gargano Escape. Tommaso Ciampa responded by delivering a piledriver to Johnny Gargano through the announcers' table.

WWE NXT Results: North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes tried to get early advantage by attacking Keith Lee, but the North American Champion kept on fighting back. Cameron Grimes then changed his moves and successfully took down Keith Lee, but he was not able to get a serious pinfall. Keith Lee then blocked the Cave In and delivered the Big Bang Catastrophe on the challenger to retain his title.

WWE NXT Results: Other matches/segments happened on this week

WWE NXT Results: Mia Yim defeats Dakota Kai to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa

WWE NXT Results: Tegan Nox defeats Deonna Purrazzo to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa

WWE NXT Results: Kushida defeats Raul Mendoza

WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream challenges WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

WWE NXT Results: WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions The BroserWeights defeats The Undisputed ERA

