WWE NXT Results: Ciampa Warns Gargano; Velveteen Dream Defeats Roderick Strong

This week’s WWE NXT marked the in-ring return of former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. He took on Roderick Strong in the main event. Fans also saw the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defend his title against Lio Rush. Tommaso Ciampa also entered the ring and addressed the betrayal from Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Portland. After winning their title recently, NXT Tag-Team Champions The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defended their belts against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Current NXT North American Champion Keith Lee faced Kona Reeves in a singles match and was confronted by Dominik Dijakovic afterwards.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Ciampa and Cole sign contract, Riddle and Dunne win Dusty Rhodes Classic

Major matches/segments happened on this week’s WWE NXT:

WWE NXT Results: Tommaso Ciampa talks about Johnny Gargano’s betrayal

Austin Theory entered the ring and got ready for his fight against Tommaso Ciampa. The blackheart appeared and picked up the mic. Tommaso Ciampa didn’t question why Johnny Gargano betrayed him at NXT TakeOver: Portland. He questioned himself for believing a former rival. Tommaso Ciampa then warned Johnny Gargano and said that he is going to make sure that there is no Gargano in NXT. The bell rang and Theory attacked Tommaso Ciampa, but the former NXT champion stopped him and laid him out.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: The Undisputed ERA defeats Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic; watch video

WWE NXT Results: Keith Lee defeats Kona Reeves

Keith Lee entered the ring and talked about his successful title defence against Dominik Dijakovic. Kona Reeves interrupted and started thrashing The Limitless One. The match between the two started and Keith Lee ended it with a Big Bang Catastrophe. Dijakovic entered the ring and demanded a rematch. To which, the NXT North American champion agreed.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Finn Balor defeats Tommaso Ciampa; Rhea Ripley confronts Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream defeats Roderick Strong

Velveteen Dream confronted The Undisputed ERA and challenged Roderick Strong for the main event match. Strong told The Undisputed Era that he needed to go to the main event alone. During the match, Roderick Strong showed his defensive skills but Velveteen Dream broke through and started punishing the Messiah of the Backbreaker. Adam Cole could not see his teammate get attacked and he entered the ring with the rest of The Undisputed ERA. However, Velveteen Dream took them all down and delivered the Dream Valley Driver on Roderick Strong to pick up the win. Afterwards, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly punished The Velveteen Dream to end the night.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Rhea Ripley faces Becky Lynch; Adam Cole defeats Dominik Dijakovic

Other matches/segments that happened on this week’s WWE NXT:

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defeats Lio Rush

The Grizzled Young Veterans defeats Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights defeats Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Chelsea Green defeats Kayden Carter

Bianca Belair calls out Charlotte Flair

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: The OC brutalises the ERA; Baszler defeats Kai