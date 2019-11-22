WWE NXT Defeats AEW Dynamite In Viewership Ratings For First Time In Months

At the end of RAW, WWE COO Triple H challenged every red and blue brand superstar to “bring it all” in this week’s NXT. Many RAW superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The Viking Raiders and more appeared on NXT and gave it the bump it deserved. The superstars not only boosted the ongoing storyline, they also bumped NXT’s viewership ratings. This was the first week in months that WWE’s gold-and-black show has defeated AEW Dynamite in viewership ratings.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s NXT drew 916,000 viewers on the USA Network while AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers. The report also suggests that the last time NXT topped AEW in ratings was at its two-hour USA premiere on October 2. The first two episodes of NXT drew 1.179 million viewers and 1.006 million viewers, respectively.

WWE NXT: Major things happened in NXT which helped to attract many viewers

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley ends in a No Contest

Though the match ended in a No Contest, the fight between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley was pleasing to watch. Ripley proved to be a smart opponent given both the superstars have a history with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and both love to fight. The Man accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge and pushed her to the limit.

Adam Cole defeats Dominik Dijakovic in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

The match started with NXT Champion Adam Cole attacking the legs of Dominik Dijakovic to take him down. However, the big man recovered and tossed Cole from the top of the ladder. The NXT Champion made a comeback by launching the briefcase into Dijakovic’s head which made the big man fall off the ladder. Cole then unhooked the briefcase for the win and secured an advantage for his team in the upcoming WarGames.

Seth Rollins brawls with Tommaso Ciampa

After the match between Adam Cole and Dominik Dijakovic, chaos ensued as the superstars of all the brands came to the ring and started fighting each other. Within the chaos, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring and super kicked Adam Cole and delivered a Stomp to the Champion. Tommaso Ciampa arrived and he brawled with The Beastslayer to end the night.

