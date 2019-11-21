WWE NXT: Watch Seth Rollins And Tommaso Ciampa Brawl After NXT Goes Off Air

After going back and forth with Roman Reigns on Twitter, it looked like the Blackhart of NXT will fight the Big Dog in the near future. But earlier on WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa brawled with Roman Reigns former Shield partner Seth Rollins, which led fans to believe that the former WWE NXT champion may face both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Former Universal Champion appeared in the ending minutes of WWE NXT to represent Team RAW before WWE Survivor Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Beastslayer and The Blackheart continue to trade words after their brawl in this footage you didn’t see from #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/3sKmizzqwQ — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2019

After the match between WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and Dominik Dijakovic, chaos ensued as the superstars of all the brands came to the ring and started fighting each other. Within the chaos, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring and super kicked Adam Cole and delivered a Stomp to the Champion. Tommaso Ciampa arrived, and he brawled with The Beastslayer to end the night. After all the cameras went off, both the wrestlers continued the brawl and displayed their skills. Later, Seth Rollins left the stage and said, “I’ll see you on Sunday.” to Ciampa.

This means that Seth Rollins who is leading Team RAW and Roman Reigns who is leading Team SmackDown may face Tommaso Ciampa who fans believe can lead Team NXT at WWE Survivor Series. Last week, all the members of Team RAW and SmackDown revealed that, but Team NXT is yet to be formed. All the three teams will compete in an Elimination Triple-Threat Match at the PPV scheduled to happen this Sunday. According to WWE’s official website, Survivor Series will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019, (Monday, November 25, 2019, in India) in the Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illinois.

