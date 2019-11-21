WWE NXT: Match Between Becky Lynch And Rhea Ripley Ends In A No Contest

At the end of RAW, WWE COO Triple H challenged every red and blue brand superstar to “bring it all” in this week’s NXT, and they did. The red brands' Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared in the NXT ring and started a night filled with surprises. Lynch Challenged Shayna Baszler for a match but was interrupted by Rhea Ripley who challenged The Man for a brawl. Though the match ended in a No Contest, the fight between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley was pleasing to watch. Ripley proved to be a smart opponent given both the superstars have a history with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and both love to fight.

WWE NXT: Becky Lynch Vs Rhea Ripley

The Man accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge and pushed her to the limit. Ripley escaped the Dis-arm-her and then delivered a superplex. As she was about to punish Lynch, Baszler arrived in the ring with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The trio started beating Lynch and Ripley, but the duo fought them off. Though the match was short, fans cheered both the superstars and the match also promoted the upcoming Triple Threat match between Baszler, Bayley and Lynch at Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series: RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Vs SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley Vs NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Since the day Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s Championship, she has been dominating the ring. A few weeks ago, she displayed her power by punishing SmackDown women’s champion Bayley and Sasha Banks. Earlier, Shayna Baszler confronted RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch where she revealed that the women’s champion from all the three WWE brands will face each other in a triple threat match at WWE Survivor Series. She also said that the WWE Champions should keep an eye on her as she is not someone to be taken lightly. According to WWE’s official website, Survivor Series will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 (Monday, November 25, 2019, in India) in the Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illinois.

