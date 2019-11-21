WWE NXT Results: Rhea Ripley Faces Becky Lynch; Adam Cole Defeats Dominik Dijakovic

At the end of RAW, WWE COO Triple H challenged every red and blue brand superstar to “bring it all” in this week’s NXT. Many RAW superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The Viking Raiders and more appeared on NXT and gave it the bump they deserved. The night started with RAW Women’s Champion coming to the ring and calling out Shayna Baszler for a match. However, Rhea Ripley answered instead of Baszler. Elsewhere, NXT Champion Adam Cole secured the advantage for The Undisputed ERA in WarGames by defeating Dominik Dijakovic in a Ladder Match. Also, Seth Rollins brawled with Tommaso Ciampa which left fans wanting for more.

WWE NXT: Major matches/segments happened on NXT

WWE NXT: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley ends in a No Contest

Though the match ended in a No Contest, the fight between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley was pleasing to watch. Ripley proved to be a smart opponent given both the superstars have a history with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and both love to fight. The Man accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge and pushed her to the limit. Ripley escaped the Dis-arm-her and then delivered a superplex. As she was about to punish Lynch, Baszler arrived in the ring with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The trio started beating Lynch and Ripley, but the duo fought them off.

WWE NXT: Matt Riddle defeats Ricochet

The match started with the two going back-and-forth and just when it looked like Ricochet was going to take the win, SmackDown superstars Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared and interrupted the match. This gave Riddle a chance to cradle Ricochet for three a three counter. The Swiss Superman and Nakamura continued the punishment but Ricochet dived onto Cesaro leaving Riddle with Nakamura. As The Artist was about to take down Riddle, Roderick Strong appeared to attack Nakamura. Riddle then kicked Strong out of the ring and fought Finn Balor who too came to the ring.

WWE NXT: Adam Cole defeats Dominik Dijakovic in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

The match started with NXT Champion Adam Cole attacking the legs of Dominik Dijakovic to take him down. However, the big man recovered and tossed Cole from the top of the ladder. The NXT Champion made a comeback by launching the briefcase into Dijakovic’s head, which made the big man fall off the ladder. Cole then unhooked the briefcase for the win and secured an advantage for his team in the upcoming WarGames.

