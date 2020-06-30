WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Not 'all That Concerned' About Coronavirus: Reports

WWE is currently in a precarious situation with a fear of a coronavirus crisis within the promotion. Earlier reports indicated as high as two dozen WWE personnel tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, some reports suggested the number of WWE coronavirus cases could have crossed 30. According to pro wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez, the reports are untrue and the numbers are being exaggerated by the media.

Vince McMahon's stance regarding WWE coronavirus situation

While the actual number of people who have tested positive for the virus remains unknown, Alvarez claims WWE chairman Vince McMahon does not think coronavirus is "all that bad." Bryan Alvarez said on his podcast Wrestling Observer Live, that it has been known to him from multiple sources from within the company that Vince McMahon's mindset about COVID-19 is that it is more like a "bad flu" and there is nothing to worry about it.

However, it is important to note that this is mere speculation as Vince McMahon is yet to issue a public statement regarding the recent coronavirus situation in the company. The number of cases within the company has grown in recent weeks since the developmental talent, who posed as a crowd member on June 9, tested positive for the virus. Since then, the likes of Renee Young, Kayla Braxton and Adam Pearce, have all confirmed that they have tested positive. Reports suggest a couple of in-ring talents have also tested positive for the virus. WWE is yet to confirm those reports.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

While Vince McMahon's mindset regarding the pandemic is subject to speculation, the rumours do go in line with WWE's testing policy of COVID-19. Despite the United States being hit with the pandemic in March, McMahon did not deploy company-wide testing for the virus. As WWE continued to churn out the weekly programmes, reports state the company only conducted temperature checks for all employees. Since June 9, WWE has conducted regular coronavirus tests. Some reports indicate the company will now be testing all employees every week as the company does not plan to halt production amid this crisis.

WWE superstar Kevin Owens, who sat out WWE production last week out of caution, posted a video message via social media where he highlighted the importance of following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask at all times.

