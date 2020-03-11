WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, Preview Mar 11

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) will defend their WWE NXT Tag-Team titles against Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish). After getting confronted by Cameron Grimes in the last episode of WWE NXT, WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Grimes. According to many, Bianca Belair is also scheduled to appear on the show.

After trapping and punishing WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole in the steel cage last week, The Velveteen Dream can also show up to the show. Adam Cole can confront Velveteen Dream and can also start a new storyline. As the WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay approaches, the feud between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa can be taken to the next level. Ciampa didn’t appear on NXT last week and fans can see the blackheart return to the show on Thursday.

Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE NXT live

The BroserWeights to face Undisputed ERA

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to face Cameron Grimes

A segment between The Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa feud to continue

WWE NXT live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT will begin on March 12, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

