WWE NXT Results: Roderick Strong Defeats Velveteen Dream; Dakota Kai Defeats Tegan Nox

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, fans saw long time friends turned enemies Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox face each other in a Steel Cage match. Chelsea Green and Shotzi Blackheart clashed to become the No.1 contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Cameron Grimes entered the ring and challenged Keith Lee for a North American Title match. After weeks of buildup, The Undisputed ERA finally got their hands on Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The main event of WWE NXT featured another Steel Cage match where another Undisputed ERA member Roderick Strong faced Velveteen Dream.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Ciampa warns Gargano; Velveteen Dream defeats Roderick Strong

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened on this week’s episode

WWE NXT Results: Roderick Strong defeats Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage Match

The bell rang and the two superstars unloaded themselves on each other. Roderick Strong used his kendo stick to deliver a modified backbreaker to Dream. He then tried to climb out of the steel cage, but Velveteen Dream grabbed his pants and stopped him from escaping. Roderick Strong then took Velveteen Dream to the top of the cage and delivered an Olympic slam. However, he failed to get the pin. The Undisputed ERA and Adam Cole came in to help Roderick Strong, but Velveteen Dream shocked everyone by throwing Strong out of the cage. Though he lost the match, he locked himself inside with WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole. Velveteen Dream punished Adam Cole and got what he wanted in the end.

Also Read l Johnny Gargano betrays Tommaso Ciampa, costs him WWE NXT championship

WWE NXT Results: Dakota Kai defeats Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage Match

From the start of the match, Dakota Kai dominated the proceedings. Later, Tegan Nox grabbed her opponent and threw her into the cage over and over. Tegan Nox then hit a chokeslam to Kai from the top rope which sent her crashing to the mat. She then jumped from the cage and took down Kai with a crossbody. However, Gonzalez interfered and helped Dakota Kai to pin Tegan Nox.

Also Read l Tommaso Ciampa receives staples after getting badly injured on WWE NXT: WWE News

WWE NXT Results: Other matches/segments that happened on this week’s episode

Chelsea Green defeats Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes challenges North American champion Keith Lee

The Undisputed ERA defeat Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

Austin Theory defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Ciampa and Cole sign contract, Riddle and Dunne win Dusty Rhodes Classic