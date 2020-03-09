WWE On The Decline? AEW Beats WWE NXT In Television Ratings For 10th Week

The entire WWE Universe is excited about the WrestleMania season and they can't wait for the PPV on April 5. However, there is a piece of bad news that might concern Vince McMahon and all WWE fans. The viewership of WWE NXT has been facing stiff competition from AEW Dynamite ever since AEW’s weekly segment was launched. Much to the dismay of the WWE Universe, WWE NXT has been beaten by AEW Dynamite for the 10th straight week in terms of television ratings.

According to reports by Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez, AEW Dynamite averaged 906,000 viewers on Wednesday’s two-hour segment. Meanwhile, WWE NXT managed to grab only 718,000 viewers.

A lot of WWE superstars have also made a move to AEW Dynamite and Vince McMahon is clearly unhappy about it. WWE’s very own Jon Moxley a.k.a Dean Ambrose stunned the entire WWE Universe when he slammed WWE for their scripts and approached AEW. Apart from Jon Moxley, Jack Hager and Chris Jericho have also parted their ways with WWE and joined AEW Dynamite. There are rumours that Matt Hardy might also land up in AEW as his WWE contract ended a few days back.

WWE NXT: Results

Roderick Strong defeats Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage Match

Dakota Kai defeats Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage Match

Chelsea Green defeats Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes challenges North American champion Keith Lee

The Undisputed ERA defeat Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

Austin Theory defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

