WWE NXT Results:  Finn Balor Defeats Tommaso Ciampa; Rhea Ripley Confronts Shayna Baszler

The show started with NXT superstars celebrating their Survivor Series win and ended with Finn Balor fighting Tommaso Ciampa. It was Balor's first in-ring action after almost three years. The show also consisted of a huge NXT Tag Team Championship match where fans saw the pair of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic facing The Undisputed ERA members Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Fans also saw Rhea Ripley confronting NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeating Akira Tozawa to retain his title.

WWE NXT: Major matches/segments that happened on NXT

The Undisputed ERA Vs Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT Tag-Team Championship

After The Undisputed ERA interrupted the celebration, a match was set up between NXT tag team champions and the pair of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Before the match could start, Bobby Fish was replaced by Roderick Strong due to some medical issue. The match was dominated by Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. However, after the NXT Champion Adam Cole got involved, the momentum shifted to The Undisputed ERA. Strong and O'Reilly hit Dijakovic with a series of moves to retain their title.

Xia Li Vs Vanessa Borne; Rhea Ripley confronts Shayna Baszler

Xia Li was dominating from the start. She was getting a lot of help from NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. After brutalising Vanessa Borne for the whole match, Xia Li delivered a running tornado kick for three. After Li’s win, Shayna Baszler came to the apron and started talking about her win over Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. She was interrupted by Rhea Ripley who reminded The Queen of Spades that she lost at WarGames. As the NXT Women’s Champion started backing up to leave, Rhea Ripley laid down a challenge, but it was ignored.

Tommaso Ciampa Vs Finn Balor

Tommaso Ciampa started with a bang, but Finn Balor found the opening and sent Ciampa into the barricade. Balor then delivered 1916, but Tommaso Ciampa moved and successfully landed a hit on the Prince. Ciampa delivered an avalanche Air Raid Crash but was not able to seal a win. NXT Champion Adam Col, who was sitting at the ringside, saw the tide turning the wrong way and intervened. He hit Ciampa with an enzuigiri before Balor delivered 1916 to win the match.

