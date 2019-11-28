WWE NXT Results: The Undisputed ERA Defeats Keith Lee And Dominik Dijakovic; Watch Video

Apart from the excellent main event between Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa, the night also saw The Undisputed ERA members and NXT Tag-Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly face the pair of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. The match may have been scheduled by NXT officials, but Keith Lee was in a real hurry to face the champions. Lee challenged Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly soon after Balor accepted Ciampa’s challenge.

The Undisputed ERA Vs Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT Tag-Team Championship

After The Undisputed ERA interrupted the celebration, a match was set up between NXT tag team champions and the pair of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Before the match could start, Bobby Fish was replaced by Roderick Strong due to some medical issue. The match was dominated by Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. However, after the NXT Champion Adam Cole got involved, the momentum shifted to The Undisputed ERA. Strong and O'Reilly hit Dijakovic with a series of moves to retain their title.

A few weeks ago, Roderick Strong, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic faced each other for the North American Championship title. From the start of the match, Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee teamed up to fight Roderick Strong. When the two got rid of the member of The Undisputed ERA, they started battling amongst each other. The two men fought each other both inside and outside the ring. Both of them displayed their raw power and athletic skills. However, in the end, a fully recovered Roderick Strong got up and stole the win from Lee.

