WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Damian Priest Defends NA Title, Breezango Beat Imperium

This week's WWE NXT started with a bang with NXT Women's champion Io Shirai facing off against rising star Shotzi Blackheart in the opener. Breezango and Damien Priest both defended their titles on the show, while NXT GM William Regal made the announcement of an all-new match to determine the No.1 contender for the NXT Championship. Here's a look at the major segments from this week's episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT highlights

WWE NXT results: Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

The champ rightly showed why she is the one on top of the food chain in WWE NXT with a stellar opening match against the rising Shotzi Blackheart. Blackheart went for a handshake as soon as the bell rang but the champ slapped it away to start the offence. Some back-and-forth action between the two superstars followed, who matched each other with their move sets and rhythm. Shirai managed to turn the bout in her favour after delivering a vicious double knee to send Blackheart dazing in the corner. The champ ended the match with her signature Over the Moon Moonsault for the three-count.

A show of respect followed, where the two competitors exchanged a handshake before leaving the ring.

WWE NXT Grades: A

WWE NXT results: Breezango vs Imperium for NXT Tag Team Championship

The Fashion Police were back in the thick of things in WWE NXT, this time defending their tag titles against the former champs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) skipped their entrance to start the brawl right away. The referee had a tough time separating both teams before officially ringing the bell. The challengers dominated the tie for much of the bout; Barthel and Aichner dishing out a beatdown on Fandango and Tyler Breeze. Soon enough, the veterans managed to establish a foothold in the match, dominating the proceedings with some fast-paced tag-team action. Breeze scored the victory for the champs after rolling up Aichner for the pin.

WWE NXT Grades: B

WWE NXT results: Damien Priest vs Timothy Thatcher for the NXT North American Championship

Heading to the main event of the show - a gruelling contest between the challenger Timothy Thatcher and the champ Damian Priest for the North American title. The two big men started the match inside the squared circle but soon found themselves tussling outside. Thatcher tried pinning down Priest to the floor, which he accomplished after delivering an uppercut when Priest went for a dive off the apron. Back in the ring, Priest soon started controlling the pace of the match with a flurry of roundhouse kicks. He took Thatcher down for good with his finisher The Reckoning.

WWE NXT Grades: B

Next week on NXT, 11 of the best female talents will compete in a Battle Royal to earn the opportunity to face Io Shirai for the Women's title. Meanwhile, GM William Regal made a similar announcement, where he introduced an all-new 'Gauntlet Eliminator' match to determine the No.1 contender for Finn Balor's NXT championship. Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa, who dominated Desmond Troy this week, will face Jake Atlas next week.

I’ve learned I’m not the popular choice, nobody really vouches for me, or is excited about what I do, & apparently people don’t know who I am. Next week I go head-to-head with one of the standard bearers of NXT & I’m reminding you all of why I’m here, whether you like me or not. pic.twitter.com/mCuwZJoimq — Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) September 17, 2020

WWE NXT results roundup

Io Shirai beat Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall

Tommaso Ciampa beat Desmond Troy via pinfall

Kushida beat Austin Theory via submission

Breezango beat Imperium via pinfall to retain their NXT Tag Team Championship

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter beat Xia Li and Jessi Kamea via pinfall

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick beat The Undisputed via disqualification

Damian Priest beat Timothy Thatcher via pinfall to retain his NXT North American Championship

(Image Credits: WWE Twitter)