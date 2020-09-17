WWE Teases Romance Angle With Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Aalyah And Murphy On RAW

For the past few weeks, fans have been questioning why Rey Mysterio’s wife Angie and daughter Aliyah have been appearing on WWE RAW. On its latest episode, WWE may have just given the reason with a teaser. On the show, Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik in a Steel Cage match and went on to unleash a brutal beatdown on Murphy. As Murphy struggled to get up, Rey’s daughter Aliyah checked on the superstar before entering the cage to meet his brother. The moment between Aalyah and Murphy has started rumours that WWE could start an on-screen romantic angle between the two.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez also talked about the topic, with Meltzer claiming that WWE could indeed start an Aalyah and Murphy storyline. However, Alvarez stated that Aalyah could end up hooking with Seth Rollins, which would add another layer to the ongoing Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins storyline. Alvarez thinks that Aalyah could also turn heel and The Mysterios would have to defeat Seth Rollins to win her back.

Fans critics WWE and Rey Mysterio

Many fans also shared their emotions after the segment, while some praised the promotion for including Aalyah in the storyline, while others criticised WWE and Rey Mysterio for an unusual reason. Fans slammed Rey Mysterio for letting her 19-year-old daughter hook up with a 31-year-old. “WWE better not start no Aalyah "has a crush" on Murphy storyline because she is a whole 19 years old and he is a 31-year-old man,” wrote a fan. “We all thought Dominik was gonna turn, but Aaliyah seems to have a crush on Murphy. Maybe she’s going to join the Greater Good,” added another.

This week’s WWE RAW was Aalyah’s second WWE TV appearance with the first coming last week. In the previous episode, her brother Dominik fought Murphy in a Street Fight while she saw the match from the ringside with his father and mother. However, in between the match, Rey Mysterio got inside the ring and started punishing Murphy with a Kendo stick. Rey’s wife and daughter then entered and unloaded on Murphy, who tapped out as the referee called for the bell. It would be really interesting to see what happens with The Mysterios next.

