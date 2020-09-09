WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Finn Balor Crowned Champion; Rhea Ripley Defeats Martinez

On this Super Tuesday edition of NXT, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole in an incredible title match to become the new NXT Champion. Former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley also made an appearance as she defeated Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage match at the main event. Apart from these headliners, the show featured some entertaining matches like The Velveteen Dream vs Ashantee "Thee" Adonis, Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory and Roderick Strong vs Killian Dain.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Finn Balor defeats Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship

The match started slowly as the two superstars went back-and-forth with some wrestling moves, but Finn Balor soon took control by hitting Adam Cloe with a series of kicks while trapping him against the barricade. Cole fought back with a figure-four leg lock, but The Prince refused to give up. Finn Balor hit his opponent with a Slingblade, a corner dropkick and a Coup De Grace to get a near-fall. In the climax, Finn Balor executed a near-perfect top rope 1916 to win the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT grades: A

WWE NXT results: Rhea Ripley defeats Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match

As soon as the bell rang, Rhea Ripley took the fight to Mercedes Martinez and unloaded on her opponent. Mercedes Martinez fought back with a fisherman suplex and started punishing her with a steel chair. Martinez then trapped Ripley in the Prism Trap but the former champion broke out. She then attacked The Nightmare with a kendo stick and grounded her with a top rope neckbreaker. However, Rhea Ripley soon recovered and put Martinez through a table with the Riptide to win the match.

.@RheaRipley_WWE breaks out the BRUTALITY in the "Battle of the Badasses" as she picks up the win against The #RobertStoneBrand's @RealMMartinez in the main event of #NXTSuperTuesday II! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W2rrXK1wci — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020

WWE NXT grades: A

Finn Balor defeats Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship (WWE NXT grades: A)

The Velveteen Dream defeats Ashantee "Thee" Adonis

Kushida returns, attacks The Velveteen Dream (WWE NXT grades: C+ overall)

Bronson Reed defeats Austin Theory (WWE NXT grades: C)

Roderick Strong defeats Killian Dain (WWE NXT grades: B)

Rhea Ripley defeats Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match (WWE NXT grades: A)

Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher, Breezango vs Imperium, Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart announced for WWE next week’s WWE NXT. (WWE NXT grades: B)

