Matt Hardy Teases Wrestling Fans About His AEW Debut After Sudden WWE Exit

WWE Superstar and former United States Champion Matt Hardy recently revealed that his WWE contract has expired and he is ready to leave the promotion. Both WWE and Matt Hardy has confirmed the news from their sides and the news has left a lot of WWE fans heartbroken. However, it might land Matt Hardy in a different wrestling organisation since ‘The Mattitude’ is highly interested in exploring more inside the wrestling world.

WWE News: Matt Hardy AEW debut might arrive soon

Today is gonna be a DELIGHTFUL day. — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2020

According to reports, Matt Hardy is currently a free agent after his WWE contract ended which enables him to sign a new contract with any of the emerging wrestling organisations in the world. Surprisingly, Matt Hardy’s latest tweet has made a lot of fans wonder about his upcoming plans. There is speculation that Matt Hardy is planning to work in AEW after a successful run in WWE and wrestling fans have been buzzing with excitement since the news broke out. Some of the fans also believe that ‘Matt Hardy AEW era’ might happen on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As per reports, former WWE superstar Matt Hardy has also interacted with AEW’s Young Bucks in the Wednesday’s episode of Free the Delete. The entire episode was full of hints as Matt Hardy was revealed as ‘The Exalted One’, running the show for Dark Order. Well before that, Matt Hardy also praised Impact Wrestling on Tuesday. Thus, the wrestling fanbase is ripe with anticipation regarding Matt Hardy in some other wrestling organisation after his sudden WWE exit.

WWE News: Matt Hardy AEW might be a possibility

Very happy for & proud of the job @EdNordholm, @ScottDAmore, @CyrusOverHuge & their team & talents have done to rebrand & reshape @IMPACTWRESTLING into a great place for men & women to work & perform. Kudos! The pro wrestling industry needs #IMPACTonAXSTV. pic.twitter.com/qW5vCyLREx — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2020

Only if Big Money Matt can get a LAVISH locker beside yours, EE. pic.twitter.com/ff6PMK3oyh — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2020

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)