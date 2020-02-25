Why Did Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose Aka Jon Moxley Leave WWE And Join AEW?

It’s been almost ten months since Dean Ambrose departed from WWE and joined AEW. At AEW, Dean Ambrose goes by his real name - Jon Moxley. Moxley is clearly one of the greatest wrestlers in today’s times to make this change. After his departure, many fans asked the giant wrestling company, ‘why did Dean Ambrose leave WWE?’ Jon Moxley, on plenty of occasions, has revealed why he left WWE and joined AEW.

Why did Dean Ambrose leave WWE? He had a disagreement with WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

On Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast in May 2019, Dean Ambrose revealed that he had some disagreements with WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Dean Ambrose said that he didn’t like a promo McMahon had pitched to him while he was in a storyline with Roman Reigns. Despite that, Dean Ambrose did the promo. Afterwards, he felt really bad for disrespecting his long-time friend. He said after that segment he started hating McMahon's writing and felt unhappy. He said that he once again had a big argument with Vince McMahon and it had a huge impact on him.

Why did Dean Ambrose leave WWE? Didn’t like the content WWE was producing.

On Talk is Jericho, Dean Ambrose revealed that he didn’t like the content WWE was producing. He said that his promos used to be really bland and he never liked saying the words written in the script. However, Dean Ambrose loved the steps WWE took with The Shield. Afterwards though, WWE writers were not able to keep up the pace.

Why did Dean Ambrose leave WWE? Believed that he was lying to his fans.

While talking to an international wrestling website, Jon Moxley admitted that WWE asked him to say things like "‘I’m going to eviscerate your skull." And after saying these lines in a segment, he used to tell himself that he can't really do such things. Moxley revealed that WWE is undergoing a ‘PG era’ and that’s why they have to keep the violence level down. Because of that, they can’t show a lot of blood and eviscerating someone’s skull cannot happen. He revealed that by selling the violence that’s just not going to happen, he was lying to his fans.

Why did Dean Ambrose leave WWE? Felt AEW is giving more freedom to their wrestlers.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jon Moxley praised AEW for giving him and other wrestlers the freedom they want. Moxley revealed that unlike WWE, AEW doesn’t want writers and producers. The AEW officials and wrestlers come together and work on the segments themselves. He said that all the wrestlers enjoy the freedom they are getting.

IMAGE CREDITS: WWE