WWE RAW Draws Second-lowest Viewership Numbers In Company’s History: Report

WWE is very close in making history, but not for the right reasons. This week’s WWE RAW was very close to becoming the episode with lowest viewership numbers in Monday Night RAW’s history. This week’s episode drew 1.82 million viewers, which is worse than last week’s episode (1.84 million). If WWE RAW keeps on generating low viewership numbers in the coming weeks, a future WWE RAW episode could break the all-time low viewership record. Currently, December 23, 2018 episode of WWE RAW holds that record with only 1.78 million views.

How many people watched WWE RAW?

This week’s episode was also three hours long. The first hour of the show drew 1.95 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.89 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.62 million viewers. In comparison, the first hour of last week’s show recorded 1.84 million views, the second hour drew 1.94 million and the third hour reported 1.72 million views.

BREAKING: @WWEApollo will no longer be able to compete in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match due to the knee injury he suffered during his #USTitle Match against @AndradeCienWWE on #WWERaw. https://t.co/W4qUhOo1dR — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020

Why WWE RAW is getting low viewership?

Earlier, WWE CEO Vince McMahon said that WWE RAW no longer has Brock Lesnar which could be a reason why WWE RAW is not getting good ratings. According to fans, WWE RAW was getting good ratings when they had Brock Lesnar on the roster, but after losing his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar went on a break and seemingly took millions of fans with him.

Many think that Vince McMahon and his team should bring back some superstars they have sent on breaks amid coronavirus outbreak. Since WrestleMania 36, WWE RAW has not featured A-list superstars like Randy Orton, Edge, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and others in any episodes. Currently, RAW only features A-listers like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

