WWE RAW Viewership Numbers Take A Massive Hit, Draws A Mere 1.913 Million Viewers

The expectations for the WWE Raw episode that follows a WrestleMania event have always been high, considering that WWE does, more often than not, have something up their sleeves for the episode. However, fans were left unhappy with the WWE RAW episode after WrestleMania this time as it didn’t feature any A-list superstars. The WWE RAW episode after WrestleMania 36 (6 April 2020), did not see any high-profile wrestlers feature, which is why it reportedly drew only 2.118 million viewers.

WWE RAW TV rating: WWE RAW breaks records

Showbuzz Daily reported that the RAW episode following WrestleMania 36 bordered on a dud when it comes to viewership numbers. Things got even worse as this week’s WWE RAW (13 April 2020) drew an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, among the lowest in WWE history. According to many, this happened because fans were expecting the same treatment they got last week. This week’s episode was three hours long. The first hour of the show drew 1.994 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.913 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.832 million viewers. In comparison, the first hour of last week’s show drew 2.311 million, the second hour drew 2.063 million and the third hour drew 1.925 million.

According to pwmania, this week’s episode saw the lowest non-holiday viewership in history for Hour One and Hour Two. This is the sixth-lowest third hour viewership of all-time, including holidays. Reports also claim that WWE RAW has slipped to the 30th rank when it comes to cable viewership. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, news channels have been dominating television over the past couple of months. However, this week's WWE Raw did see the beginning of a new feud in the form of Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre.

