WWE RAW Highlights, Results: Lana-Lashley Engaged, Seth Rollins BRUTALISES Rey Mysterio

In the last leg of 2019, WWE is determined to pack in as much entertainment as possible. A day after the Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) Pay-per-view – which saw some very unexpected results, on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The show focused on Seth Rollins revelling in his new heel incarnation, targeting Rey Mysterio. We also saw Randy Orton record a win against AJ Styles before receiving a beating from The O.C. Also, Bobby Lashley gave Lana A ring in another segment of WWE RAW, which aired on December 16 (Dec 17 IST).

WWE RAW highlights, Dec 16: Seth Rollins delivers a message to Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins opened the show, proclaiming that the Authors of Pain were the first men in the locker room who had chosen to live on the right side of the history. Rollins was referring to the AOP aligning with him. He also rehashed his explanation from the last few weeks on why he is right and how he had been mistreated. But that was just the beginning.

Towards the end of the show, after the gauntlet match, while Rey Mysterio was helping Humberto Carrillo, Rollins came back into the rind with the AOP. He was carrying the lead pipe that Rey Mysterio had lent to Kevin Owens. AOP thrashed the newly crowned United States Champion while Rollins sagely said that he wasn’t the kind of person who believed in revenge. However, as he was exiting the ring, the newly-turned heel could not resist hitting a curb stomp on Rey Mysterio. Rollins also officially challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship on WWE RAW, next week. Mysterio accepted the challenge, goading the former Universal Champion saying nobody respected him as an athlete, professional or a man.

WWE RAW results, Dec 16: Seth Rollins and AOP brutally attack Rey Mysterio, watch

WWE RAW highlights: Andrade wins a Gauntlet match

Andrade won a Gauntlet match featuring R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Ricochet, Matt Hardy, and Humberto Carrillo. The winner of the gauntlet had a shot at challenging Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship.

The match began with R-Truth and Tozawa, with the latter pinning R-Truth with a roll-up. Ricochet came out next and put up a solid fight against Tozawa before hitting him with a Recoil to eliminate him. The elimination brought Matt Hardy into the ring. Ricochet and Hardy put on an impressive display of wrestling before Ricochet countered Hardy’s Twist of Fate with a roll-up for the elimination. Carrillo came out following Matt Hardy’s exit. He and Ricochet put up a high action match, but Ricochet was tired from the previous two lengthy matches. Carrillo hit him with a moonsault for the pin which brought in Andrade, who ran out from the crowd. He hit Carrillo with a hammerlock DDT. Though now winner was announced on stage, WWE later announced Andrade to be the winner.

WWE RAW results: The Gauntlet match, watch

WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton def. A.J. Styles via pinfall

The Orton-Styles match was one of the main events. Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles with his trademark RKO. Styles had caused some early damage by taking out one of Randy Orton’s knee. Throughout the match, AJ Styles kept targeting the knee. Despite Style’s domination, Randy Orton was able to convert a Phenomenal Forearm into an RKO for the win. Despite the success, Orton ended up getting beat up by Gallows and Anderson.

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles, watch

WWE RAW other matches

WWE RAW highlights: The O.C. defeat The Viking Raiders via pinfall

WWE RAW highlights: Erik Rowan defeats Dante Leon via pinfall

WWE RAW highlights: Asuka defeats Deonna Purrazzo via submission

What else happened on RAW?

Lana requested Bobby Lashley to ask her to marry him. In an in-ring promo, Lana announced Bobby Lashley to be the winner of the match against Rusev in the TLC event and then pulled out a ring, handing it to him. However, Lashley gave her quite a scare when he said that he did not like it when anyone told her what to do. But after a brief pause, Lashley got down on one knee and proposed to his lady love.

In a pre-taped interview, Becky Lynch acknowledged that she was not herself lately. She admitted that Asuka had come close to getting the better of her several times. Becky Lynch said that she needed Asuka to be her opponent because she had a point to prove to herself.

