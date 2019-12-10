WWE RAW Highlights: Rusev Bashes Up Bobby Lashley After Lana Divorce, Rey Mysterio Wins

Monday Night RAW had several exciting moments including Seth Rollins turning into heel, Rey Mysterio winning the United States Championship and the Lana-Rusev divorce. The segment opened with the beleaguered couple’s divorce. Jerry Lawler, who presided over the divorce, stated that Lana’s restraining order against Rusev’s had been temporarily lifted for the occasion. The couple briefly argued over the custody of their dog. At the end, Rusev demanded a match with Bobby Lashley. 'The Mighty One' made an appearance in the ring and announced that he would soon marry Lana. It led to the two men brawl.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins attacks Authors of Pain

Another event of the night was Kevin Owens and his hunt for the Authors of Pain. He went backstage looking for the AOP and bashed their car with a lead pipe. Akam and Rezar had to rush and hold him down while Seth Rollins emerged out of the car and stomped on KO. Owens had to be loaded into an ambulance. Meanwhile, Rollins came out into the ring and blamed fans for turning him into a heel. He then aligned himself with AOP.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins joins AOP in brutal beatdown of Kevin Owens

WWE RAW: Lynch against The Kabuki Warriors

Charlotte Flair allied with Becky Lynch against the Kabuki Warriors. 'The Man' then promised to defeat the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions in a handicap match. Lynch struggled against the Kabuki Warriors but did not bow down. Asuka hit the RAW Champion with a chair to cause disqualification. Eventually, Asuka and Sane challenged Charlotte and Lynch to a tag team championships match. The two agreed, but only to a Tables, Ladder and Chairs match.

WWE RAW highlights: Becky Lynch vs The Kabuki Warriors

WWE RAW: Randy Orton slithers his way into the clash

Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles both promised wins in their match for the United States Championship title. Styles entered the ring and was soon followed by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The entourage was tasked with distracting Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 had to fend off the OC while 'The Phenomenal One' hit him with a Styles Clash. Just in time, Randy Orton made an appearance, threatening an RKO. Though he backed off, the distraction was enough for Mysterio to get past Styles’ defences and retain the United States Championship.

WWE RAW highlights: Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles

WWE RAW highlights: Watch Drew McIntyre defeat Matt Hardy by pinfall



WWE RAW highlights: Watch The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits by pinfall



WWE RAW highlights: Watch Aleister Black defeat Akira Tozawa by pinfall



WWE RAW highlights: Watch Humberto Carrillo defeat Andrade by pinfall



WWE RAW highlights: watch Buddy Murphy defeats Zach Ryder by pinfall

WWE RAW highlights: Eric Rowan defeats local competitor by referee stoppage

