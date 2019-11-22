The Debate
WWE: Lana Labelled An 'awful Actor' By RAW Superstar Amid Rusev-Bobby Lashley Chaos

WWE News

WWE: Zelina Vega and Lana recently got into a Twitter feud which started when Lana commented on Vega’s post. Vega responded by calling her an 'awful actor'.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
wwe

Zelina Vega and Lana recently got into a Twitter feud which started when Lana commented on Vega’s post. Zelina Vega was quick to respond to Lana’s comment and called her an awful actor. Vega had earlier shared a picture featuring herself and Andrade on her official Twitter handle. She referred to herself as the best-dressed and the best-looking talent on the roster.

Also  Read l WWE accidentally publishes 8-hour long NXT UK pre-show rehearsal on their YouTube channel

Also  Read l WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan to confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the upcoming episode

Lana took notice of  Zelina Vega’s post and commented that she is 100 per cent sure that she was the best-dressed person in the recent episode. This attracted a response from Vega who hit back at Lana with an insult. She congratulated Lana for bringing views with her segments and added that Lana's acting is awful.

Also  Read l WWE Survivor Series: Match card, live streaming details and all you need to know

WWE RAW: Lana files for divorce from Rusev

The story of Lana and Rusev is getting extremely controversial and the WWE Universe is enjoying every bit of it. After accusing Rusev of infidelity a few weeks ago, Lana came to the ring and revealed that she had filed for divorce from Rusev. She also revealed that she has got a temporary restraining order through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that barred Rusev from coming within 90 feet of her. This does not seem like an act as Lana even showed legal paperwork to the WWE Universe.

Also  Read l WWE: Watch CM Punk talk about the day he knew he was ‘screwed’

Published:
COMMENT
