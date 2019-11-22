WWE: Lana Labelled An 'awful Actor' By RAW Superstar Amid Rusev-Bobby Lashley Chaos

Zelina Vega and Lana recently got into a Twitter feud which started when Lana commented on Vega’s post. Zelina Vega was quick to respond to Lana’s comment and called her an awful actor. Vega had earlier shared a picture featuring herself and Andrade on her official Twitter handle. She referred to herself as the best-dressed and the best-looking talent on the roster.

Best talent

Best dressed, AGAIN 💋

Best looking.. what else could you ask for?



We are your idols. #elidolo #lamuñeca pic.twitter.com/qFG1fX1t4m — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 20, 2019

Also Read l WWE accidentally publishes 8-hour long NXT UK pre-show rehearsal on their YouTube channel

I’m 100 % sure @Versace dressing me from head to toe made me by far the best dressed on Monday Night #Raw.... but I respect you putting some crystals & sequins on your attire @hm attire https://t.co/5MVIVwiCkb — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 20, 2019

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan to confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the upcoming episode

Lana took notice of Zelina Vega’s post and commented that she is 100 per cent sure that she was the best-dressed person in the recent episode. This attracted a response from Vega who hit back at Lana with an insult. She congratulated Lana for bringing views with her segments and added that Lana's acting is awful.

1.Congrats on the views, I know how natural it is 4U 2B a trainwreck, the real challenge will be when u have to pretend ur a hard working & honest person bcz ur acting is awful 😂 2.The comedy spots are getting 2 ur head, come back to reality where ur not special & no1 dressed u. https://t.co/oaZtmHkO0z — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 21, 2019

Also Read l WWE Survivor Series: Match card, live streaming details and all you need to know

WWE RAW: Lana files for divorce from Rusev

The story of Lana and Rusev is getting extremely controversial and the WWE Universe is enjoying every bit of it. After accusing Rusev of infidelity a few weeks ago, Lana came to the ring and revealed that she had filed for divorce from Rusev. She also revealed that she has got a temporary restraining order through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that barred Rusev from coming within 90 feet of her. This does not seem like an act as Lana even showed legal paperwork to the WWE Universe.

Also Read l WWE: Watch CM Punk talk about the day he knew he was ‘screwed’