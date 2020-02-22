WWE Hall Of Famer Backs Drew McIntyre To Replace John Cena As 'The Face Of WWE'

After John Cena decided to leave WWE and focus on acting, WWE tried everything they can to replace John Cena as the face of the company. They even included Roman Reigns in many incredible storylines, but the 'Big Dog' was not able to attract huge crowds the way John Cena did. After that, they started building up Seth Rollins' character as well. They even made Rollins beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but that didn’t work either. No one until now has successfully replaced John Cena in WWE.

Also Read l Seth Rollins calls out Pope Francis on Twitter after WWE RAW goes off-air: WWE News

However, according to WWE RAW commentator and Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Drew McIntyre can replace John Cena. Lawler recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show, where he praised the determination of the Royal Rumble 2020 winner. He said WWE tried making Roman Reigns ‘The Guy’ and now they should give Drew McIntyre the push he deserves. Jerry Lawler said that Drew McIntyre is always in the room and he can do incredible things if given a chance.

“Drew McIntyre loves the business. He really does and he's excited to be where he is right now. I think he could be the guy,” said Jerry Lawler.

Also Read l The Undertaker to appear on WWE RAW in March, may start storyline with AJ Styles: WWE News

John Cena to appear on WWE SmackDown

John Cena is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on the last WWE SmackDown episode of this month. As per an announcement on WWE Backstage, the February 28, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in the wrestler’s hometown - Massachusetts. Many believe that John Cena can make a huge announcement about his return to the company.

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on WWE RAW in March 2020: Rumours

John Cena’s last WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January 2019. In his last match, Cena was part of a fatal 4-way match for becoming the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised him for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned in a special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Reunion'. He had a rap battle with The Usos.

Also Read l Matt Hardy says he didn’t get the ‘goodbye’ he deserved on WWE RAW