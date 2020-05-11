WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 11 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see the return of Edge and Randy Orton. According to many, both the superstars will end their WrestleMania 36 feud and start a new storyline. Many say that Seth Rollins could confront Edge and start a storyline with him.

Becky Lynch is also scheduled to appear and could talk about Ms. Money in the Bank Asuka. According to fans, Jinder Mahal or Randy Orton could confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and start a title storyline.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: Edge and Randy Orton to return

WWE RAW Live Match: Becky Lynch to appear

WWE RAW Live Match: Seth Rollins to start a new storyline

WWE RAW Live Match: Drew McIntyre to start a new storyline

WWE RAW Live Match: Asuka could confront Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Live Match: The Viking Raiders could face The Street Profits

WWE RAW Live Match: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

