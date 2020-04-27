WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 27 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre come face-to-face with Seth Rollins as the two sign their Money in the Bank title match contracts. According to many, Zelina Vega and her team could assist Seth Rollins in attacking Drew McIntyre because the WWE Champion has been destroying Zelina Vega’s team for the past few weeks.

Many believe that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch could also make an appearance as the MITB PPV is just a few days away. After qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio could be seen in the WWE RAW ring. Lana and Bobby Lashley could also appear and continue their long storyline.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to sign MITB contract

WWE RAW Live Match: Becky Lynch could return

WWE RAW Live Match: Aleister Black could fight

WWE RAW Live Match: Rey Mysterio could appear

WWE RAW Live Match: Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai feud to continue

WWE RAW Live Match: Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline to continue

WWE RAW Live Match: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

