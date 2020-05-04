WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 4 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the last WWE RAW before Money in the Bank PPV, fans could see Seth Rollins confront Drew McIntyre for attacking him and Murphy last week. The Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai feud could also continue as the two are scheduled to face each other on this week’s WWE NXT. The Viking Raiders are also set to return and face WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match. According to many, The Viking Raiders will win the match and would go on to challenge The Street Profits for a title match.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
NEXT WEEK: The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE will collide with The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/b3tAGHQtcU— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
