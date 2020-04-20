WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 20 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins come face-to-face as they start a new storyline. The night will also feature three Money in the Bank qualifying matches as Rey Mysterio returns to face Buddy Murphy in the first qualifier. MVP will face Apollo Crews and Aleister Balck will face Austin Theory in the second and third qualifiers, respectively.
Some straight-up BALLIN' news on the #VIPLounge...— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw, there will be THREE #MITB Qualifying Matches:
🔴 @reymysterio vs. @WWE_Murphy
🔴 @WWEAleister vs. @austintheory1
🔴 @WWEApollo vs. @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/KNA0O7RrZ8
According to many, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Balck and MVP will win their respective matches and move to the next round. WWE NXT Women’s champion Charlotte Flair could also appear and talk about her upcoming match against Io Shirai. According to some, Zelina Vega and her clients Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory could also feature in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
