WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 20 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins come face-to-face as they start a new storyline. The night will also feature three Money in the Bank qualifying matches as Rey Mysterio returns to face Buddy Murphy in the first qualifier. MVP will face Apollo Crews and Aleister Balck will face Austin Theory in the second and third qualifiers, respectively.

According to many, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Balck and MVP will win their respective matches and move to the next round. WWE NXT Women’s champion Charlotte Flair could also appear and talk about her upcoming match against Io Shirai. According to some, Zelina Vega and her clients Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory could also feature in the upcoming episode.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: Money in the Bank qualifier: Rey Mysterio vs Buddy Murphy

WWE RAW Live Match: Money in the Bank qualifier: MVP vs Apollo Crews

WWE RAW Live Match: Money in the Bank qualifier: Aleister Balck vs Austin Theory

WWE RAW Live Match: Drew McIntyre to confront Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Live Match: Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai feud to continue

WWE RAW Live Match: Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline to continue

WWE RAW Live Match: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

