WWE RAW Live Streaming Details For Apr 6, Preview, Predicted Results After WrestleMania 36

After an incredible WrestleMania 36, WWE will introduce some new storylines and build up their upcoming PPV. According to many, after losing his title to Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar could appear and confront the new WWE Champion. Some believe that the storyline between the two will go on for a few more months as it is getting a positive response from fans. However, others want to see Drew McIntyre defend his championship against other A-list superstars like Seth Rollins. Speaking of Rollins, 'The Monday Night Messiah' will also start a new storyline as his feud with Kevin Owens ended at WrestleMania 36.

Despite defeating and retaining her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch will continue her feud with the Queen of Spades, according to many. Edge may also return to WWE RAW and might call out Randy Orton. The Rated R Superstar could settle things with Randy Orton after he took his revenge. However, few believe the feud between Edge and Randy Orton could go on for a few more weeks.

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on Tuesday, April 07, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

