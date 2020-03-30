WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And March 30 Episode Preview

In the last WWE RAW episode before WrestleMania 36, fans are expecting to all the major storyline to be taken to the next step. WWE champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make an appearance and it is rumoured that he can have a segment with Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew Mcintyre. After Randy Orton accepted his WrestleMania 36 challenge, Edge is also expected to return to the red ring. Many believe that The Viper could confront Edge on WWE RAW on the March 30 episode.

Last week, AJ Styles slammed The Undertaker and challenged him for a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The Phenom is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW and is expected to accept AJ Styles’ challenge. According to some, Shayna Baszler can attack Becky Lynch on WWE RAW, taking last week’s revenge.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live match: Brock Lesnar to appear

WWE RAW Live match: Edge to return

WWE RAW Live match: The Undertaker to respond to AJ Styles’ Boneyard Match proposal

WWE RAW Live match: Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler feud to continue

WWE RAW Live match: Kevin Owens could confront Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Live match: Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair could come face-to-face

WWE RAW Live match: Bobby Lashley and Lana could call out Aleister Black

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

