WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, March 23 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see the return on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Not only this, but Brock Lesnar’s current rival and 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to make an appearance to hype up his upcoming match. According to many, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar will take the storyline to a different level as WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away. Few also think that in the upcoming episodes, fans could see a contract signing segment between the two.

Randy Orton is also scheduled to appear on WWE RAW and will answer Edge’s question. According to many, the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton started the day Edge returned (Royal Rumble 2020) and will continue for a long time. Many believe that Randy Orton will accept Edge’s challenge and the two will face each other at WrestleMania 36.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Live match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to return

WWE RAW Live match: Randy Orton to answer Edge’s question

WWE RAW Live match: Drew McIntyre to appear

WWE RAW Live match: Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins feud to continue

WWE RAW Live match: Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania 36 opponent could be revealed

WWE RAW Live match: Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler feud to continue

WWE RAW Live match: Rhea Ripley can make an appearance

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on March 24, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

