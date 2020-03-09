WWE RAW Live Streaming, Predicted Results After Elimination Chamber 2020

The road to WrestleMania has officially kicked-off and WWE may introduce new storylines in the upcoming episodes. On this week’s WWE RAW, fans will see the return of Edge. After the events of Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman will also enter the WWE RAW ring to confront the new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Shayna Baszler may also call out Becky Lynch as the two are scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 36. AJ Styles can also appear in the ring and start a WrestleMania rivalry with The Undertaker. After getting attacked by Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and team can also confront the former Universal Champion.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: The Undertaker helps Aleister Black defeat AJ Styles; WWE News

Major matches/segments announced for WWE RAW:

WWE RAW: Edge to return, may confront Randy Orton

After getting attacked by Randy Orton more than a month ago, Edge is scheduled to make his return to the WWE RAW ring. According to many, the Rated R Superstar may confront Randy Orton and take his revenge. Last week, Randy Orton attacked Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix and this week, Beth Phoenix can accompany Edge to the ring. The segment between Edge and Randy Orton may end with the announcement of a WrestleMania match.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Social media reactions and complete recap of main event; WWE News

WWE RAW: AJ Styles may confront The Undertaker

At Saudi Arabia, The Undertaker eliminated AJ Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. At Elimination Chamber, The Undertaker helped Aleister Black to defeat AJ Styles. According to many, AJ Styles can appear on this week’s WWE RAW and call out The Undertaker. He can even challenge The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Undertaker returns, Baszler wins, Zayn becomes IC Champion

WWE RAW live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on March 10, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber: How much time does it take to build Elimination Chamber cages?