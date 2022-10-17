WWE Raw Preview: 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar Vs 'All-mighty' Bobby Lashley On The Cards

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW promises to be a belter of a show with a lot of high-octane drama in the build-up to the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW features high-profile title matches, while two returning stars will compete in the ring for the first time in two and a half years. The former WWE Champion will also be making an appearance to finish the unfinished business.

WWE RAW preview

Seth Rollins puts US Title on the line against Matt Riddle

After beating Riddle at the Clash at the Castle event back in September, The 'Original Bro' returned the favour by winning the Fight Pit match. The trilogy promises to be yet another exciting match, especially with US Title on the line. Thanks to some help from Brock Lesnar, Rollins was able to beat Bobby Lashley and take away the US Championship belt. Expect Rollins to beat Matt Riddle after losing to him at Extreme Rules and end their rivalry.

OC to tackle Alpha Academy

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are all set to fight inside the WWE ring after two and a half years. The duo returned to WWE last week after AJ Styles fooled Finn Balor and The Judgment Day into believing that he was joining them. Before the clash against Judgement Day, the 'Good Brothers' will have their first WWE match against The Alpha Academy.

Will The Miz send off Dexter Lumis for good?

Dexter Lumis has been able to get under the skin of The Miz in the last few months. In the last episode of RAW Lumis ruined Miz's birthday celebrations leaving the A -Lister angry. As a result of the feud both wrestlers will be going one on one against each other in a stipulation match. The match stipulation is that if The Miz wins, Dexter Lumis will be gone for good. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract. The match promises to be an exciting affair.

Brock Lesnar to complete some unfinished business

Brock Lesnar returned to RAW during recent episode and attacked Bobby Lashley which resulted in All-Mighty losing his United States championship. The last time these two wrestlers faced off was during the Royal Rumble in January and it was The All Mighty who won the match after an interference from Roman Reigns. Lesnar did technically regain the title from Lashley at Elimination Chamber, he didn't pin him to do so. Lashley is undoubtedly furious with Lesnar as his attack resulted in him losing the title. With both wrestlers expected to confront each other expect fireworks before the clash at the crown jewel.