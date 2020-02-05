WWE RAW's Ratings Hit Badly Before WrestleMania 36; Figures Show Steady Decline

It is almost time for WrestleMania 36. After Edge’s spectacular return at Royal Rumble, the entire wrestling fanbase is expecting something bigger at the upcoming WrestleMania. No wonder, WWE is doing everything they can to sustain the hype and the results are evident on papers. According to the reports of Showbuzz Daily, WWE RAW managed to grab an average of 2.268 million viewers this week.

WWE: RAW ratings take a huge hit

RAW has been doing consistently well for the past few weeks in terms of ratings. In the previous week, WWE RAW accumulated an average of 2.402 million viewers. However, this week saw a downfall as the red brand could only accumulate 2.268 million viewers. No wonder, if we compare the statistics of the last two weeks, there has been a steady downfall.

It is certainly a cause for alarm and WWE officials will be looking to change things in order to spike up their ratings. Fans can expect a few more exciting storylines ahead of the biggest PPV - WrestleMania 36. Till now, we know that Drew McIntyre will have a shot at the WWE Championship thanks to his victory in the recently concluded Royal Rumble match.

WWE RAW: Best Moments

The intense battle between Natalya and Asuka was not the only thing great about this week’s Monday Night RAW. Apart from that, Brock Lesnar appeared and gave a stunning F5 to Richochet. He was challenging The Beast over a potential match up. Take a look at some of the best moments from the latest episode of WWE RAW.

