John Cena Jokes About Brock Lesnar After Calling Him The ‘best Performer In WWE’

While talking to Sports Illustrated a few days ago, John Cena hailed Brock Lesnar as the best performer in WWE. He praised Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble performance and said that he enjoyed watching the PPV as a fan. That said, the 16-time WWE Champion recently took to Instagram and joked about his comment.

In the post without any caption, John Cena posted a picture of a guy sitting behind a table wearing a pink and dark blue star mask. The table consists of a sign which reads, "Brock Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time! Change My Mind." Within a few hours, the post went viral and #CenaVsLesnar started trending on various social media websites.

John Cena enjoyed Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble performance

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, John Cena revealed that he enjoyed watching Royal Rumble 2020. He said he loved the dominance shown by Brock Lesnar and it was really fun watching The Beast punish others. John Cena added that Brock Lesnar dominated for 30 minutes, which he could never do. When asked about Brock Lesnar’s elimination from the Men’s Royal Rumble match, John Cena said that he was shocked to see Lesnar get eliminated. It was jaw-dropping.

“I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer that I’ve seen and I know it’s an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he’s the best in-ring performer of all time,” said John Cena.

