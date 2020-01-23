Vince McMahon And WWE Officials Change WWE Policy After AEW Dynamite Signs Extension Deal

AEW recently signed an extension deal with WarnerMedia which will see Dynamite on TNT until 2023. The contract also revealed that a new AEW programme will come on WarnerMedia channel. It will improve the ratings of AEW. According to many, the news of AEW’s growth was not received well in the WWE locker room. Some changes were noticed.

A source told Wrestling News that the wrestlers are going to Vince McMahon (and other officials) and asking for release. A source revealed that AEW got a huge amount of money from the new contract. Wrestlers think that they can get more money if they join AEW. A source said that Vince McMahon is dealing with the situation by offering more money to the WWE wrestlers. Vince McMahon is also changing many policies to keep the superstars happy.

Officials introduce new WWE policy for unhappy wrestlers

In the past few years, many superstars have requested to be released from WWE. To stop them from going to AEW, the company has created new policies. According to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingNews.co, WWE will let the unhappy superstars leave only if they don’t join their rival - All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In the past, many WWE wrestlers left the company to join AEW because they wanted a free and creative environment. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Neville (Pac) are some of the wrestlers who left WWE to join AEW.

Meltzer revealed that WWE is taking these steps because the wrestlers who move from WWE to AEW take their fans with them. Because of that, AEW now has a lot of viewership. AEW’s viewership is so much that they are defeating NXT in viewership ratings. Recently, WWE released many superstars and none of them have joined AEW until now.

