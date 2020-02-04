Edge To John Cena: 5 Times WWE Superstars Shocked The World By Returning From Injury

Fans wait for months to see their favourite superstars return to the WWE ring. When they do, sometimes they shock the world. From Edge to John Cena to Triple H, many superstars have got injured in the past. However, they have returned and taken the world by storm. Here are five superstars who returned from injury after months and shocked the entire WWE Universe.

Edge: Royal Rumble 2020

In 2011, Edge gave an emotional speech in the WWE ring where he announced his retirement. He said that he is leaving the company because of the neck injury he suffered months ago. However, nine years later at Men’s Royal Rumble 2020, Edge returned to the WWE ring and shocked the world. The Rated R superstar eliminated WWE legends like Randy Orton and AJ Styles before getting eliminated by Roman Reigns. Though he didn’t win the Royal Rumble, he started a rivalry with Randy Orton.

John Cena: Royal Rumble 2008

In 2007, John Cena was involved in a huge feud with Triple H. However, the storyline was dissolved after John Cena got injured and suffered a pectoral tear. The tear was so severe that the doctors told John Cena that he will be out for months. However, that didn’t happen. In Royal Rumble 2008, fans didn’t expect to see John Cena. They were busy cheering for Triple H and other WWE superstars. However, John Cena entered at the last spot (No. 30) and shocked the entire Madison Square Garden crowd. John Cena eliminated many superstars before throwing Triple H out of the ring and securing the victory.

Batista: WWE RAW, September 2009

On June 2009, Batista was attacked by Randy Orton and The Legacy. Later, it was announced that Batista had suffered a tear in his left bicep. After being out or three months, Batista returned in September 2009 and announced that he will be making his retirement official. Randy Orton claimed that he ended Batista's career. Batista started laughing and removed his arm vice. He said that everything was fake and attacked Orton. Later that night, Randy Orton faced Batista in a no-holds-barred match where Batista won.

Triple H: Royal Rumble 2002

Triple H tore his quad in front of a shocked audience in 2001 and after eight months of recovery, The Game made an unexpected return. Triple H entered the Royal Rumble match and eliminated many superstars. He even fought WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin and won the match. Triple H went on to face Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 18 where he became the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Seth Rollins: Extreme Rules 2016

During a live event in November 2015, Seth Rollins tore the ACL, MCL and medial meniscus of his knee. The injury required surgery and it was estimated that it would take Rollins approximately six to nine months to recover. Therefore, Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (ending his reign at 220 days). At Extreme Rules 2016, Seth Rollins returned and attacked then Champion Roman Reigns. He fought Reigns for the title and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion once again.

